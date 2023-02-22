It’s annoying: Brian Cox on co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Brian Cox has once again criticised the method acting style of his ‘Succession’ co-star Jeremy Strong, calling it ‘annoying’.

Cox, who plays Logan Roy on the hit HBO drama show, shared his thoughts about Strong in a new interview with American outlet ‘Town and Country’.

“It’s annoying. Don’t get me going on it,” the 76-year-old actor said about Strong, who plays Logan Roy’s son Kendall Roy in the show.

Cox said he considers Strong ‘a very good actor’ and also revealed that the rest of the ensemble cast - Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun and Matthew MacFadyen - is fine with his in-depth process.

“The rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set. He feels if he went somewhere else, he’d lose it. But he won’t! Strong is talented. He’s gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?” he added.

Cox had previously voiced concerns about Strong’s acting approach during his appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ in 2021.

“I worry about what it does to him. Because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out,” the veteran had said.

Meanwhile, Strong addressed Cox’s comments in a separate interview with ‘British GQ’.

“Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control. I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that and I’m sure they would say this, too. You don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them,” the actor said.

Cox and Strong are currently looking forward to the fourth season of ‘Succession’, which will start airing on March 26.