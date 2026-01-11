It’s an amazing experience: Ariana Grande on acting

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Ariana Grande said acting is nothing but an ‘amazing experience’ that lets one step ‘into somebody else and tell someone else’s story’.

Grande, whose latest work is ‘Wicked: For Good’, where she essayed the role of Glinda, said the craft of acting is different from that of music, which is ‘deeply personal’ and carries one’s own experiences.

“I think it’s an amazing experience to be able to step into somebody else and tell someone else’s story. With music, it’s very self-focused and deeply personal - it’s your own experiences, your own pain and joy. Acting is different,” she told entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’ in an interview.

She added, “To take yourself out of it, to be part of an ensemble, a small piece of a massive puzzle with hundreds and thousands of creative hands, that’s a beautiful thing... I love actors... I love talking about acting. I love learning how my process changes. I’ll never take that for granted.”

Grande’s ‘Wicked: For Good’ was released in November 2025 and is the second part of Jon M Chu’s 2024 film ‘Wicked’. The actress featured alongside Cynthia Erivo, who portrayed the role of Elphaba.

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Michelle Yeoh rounded off the cast of the film.