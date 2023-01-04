It’s absolutely okay to play someone’s sister, says Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur recently recalled being dissuaded for playing a mother in the Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ and called ‘stupid’ for playing Ishaan Khatter’s sister in ‘Pippa’.

In an interview with a news portal, the Bollywood actor revealed that she wanted to break the stereotype and reinstate that it’s absolutely okay to play someone’s sister or even a mother, for that matter.

According to her, it is high time that actresses bust myths. Thakur also stated that she had people dissuading her from playing a mother. These things should change the kind of choices that a female actor makes in the future, Mrunal told a leading media house.

Elaborating further, the actor added that a lot of female actors get misguided because a character’s pitch comes to them as a mother or a sister and they reject a good story because they feel like they don’t want to be seen in that light. They feel that their screen age will increase.

Mrunal further revealed that a lot of people associated with the filmmaking business called her and told her that she was stupid and crazy.