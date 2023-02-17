It’s a wrap for Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut film ‘Madgaon Express’

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu on Thursday said he has wrapped filming for his directorial debut movie ‘Madgaon Express’.

Kemmu shared the news on his social media accounts, thanking producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of ‘Excel Entertainment’ for backing the project.

“It’s a film wrap! ‘Madgaon Express’ has been such an incredible journey and I couldn’t have done it without Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it,” the actor said.

Kemmu, 39, also praised the film’s cast - Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Remo Dsouza, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

“Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way,” the actor, known for movies such as ‘Kalyug’, ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘99’, ‘Golmaal’ franchise, ‘Go Goa Gone’ and ‘Lootcase’, wrote.

“And most importantly my amazing crew who right from day one has been by my side and helped me achieve all the aspects of my vision for this film. I can’t wait to share this one with all of you soon,” he added.