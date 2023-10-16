It’s a real problem when people become rude and insensitive: Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree said that people often believe those working in Bollywood are not nice people, but it gets troublesome when people start being rude due to their perceptions. She was talking to a leading daily when she shared her views on how perceptions work and affect her.

Asked about the perceptions in Bollywood, Bhagyashree told the daily that the biggest perception is that people who work in Bollywood aren’t good people.

“The biggest perception is that people working in Bollywood are not nice. We need to keep proving all the time. When you see a social media post showing someone cooking or cleaning, people start saying, ‘They must not be doing all of that. They have so many people at home’. The fact is that the house is ours, so we need to clean it. Even we eat food so we can also cook. We’re just the same as you guys. It’s a real problem when people become rude and insensitive,” she said.

Nimrat Kaur, who was also present for the interview, said that when she started modelling, she was often told she had a ‘modern face’, doing ‘desi’ roles wouldn’t be possible for her and then, ‘The Lunchbox’ happened. So, perceptions are like seasons - they keep changing.

Bhagyashree and Nimrat are all set to be seen together in ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’. The film also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role and is set for a theatrical release on October 27. Produced by ‘Maddock Films’, the film also stars Subodh Bhave.