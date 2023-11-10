Ishaan Khatter said that it’s a privilege to be able to juggle projects in India and abroad and that many people in the industry would love to be in his position. But he also admitted that he made a conscious choice to not be in anybody’s shadow and not take up work under the influence of others. Ishaan is the half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor.

In an interview with a popular entertainment news portal, he was asked about creating a space for himself in the industry and if it was more difficult to reject outright mainstream roles. He said, “The first few years were very important for me because it was very important for me that I have my own identity as an artist. I didn’t want to be the shadow of anyone or anything and I didn’t want to make decisions because others felt I should do something.”

Ishaan admitted that in his place as an actor, he will never have full control over his projects, but at least he can decide what he wants to do. “I grew up in an atmosphere where I was cultivated into the arts,” he said, adding, “I don’t want to do anything half-heartedly. You can choose to do something, but it won’t sustain you, especially in a profession like this, if you don’t love it. You see what we do from the wings and it mostly paints a pretty picture, but it takes a lot just to make one film, let alone a good film. And it zaps you when it doesn’t give you that energy back.”