It's A Burden That I Carry: Hrithik Roshan On Stardom

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen on the big screen in 'Vikram Vedha', feels immense gratitude and a sense of security when he is praised as an actor. However, he feels that the expectations that come with being a star feel like a burden. The actor, who made his debut in 2000 with the film 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai', became an overnight sensation. Ever since, he has starred in several hit films such as 'Agneepath', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Krrish' and many others.

In an interview with a famed magazine, Hrithik spoke about what it feels like to be called a good actor.

He said, "When someone refers to me as an actor, a good actor or talks about me as the actor that I am, it's such a warm, safe, secure, fulfilled vibration inside. I am comfortable."

"This is not true for everyone, it just basically goes to show that I am actually more comfortable, calm and me and more myself being the actor. The star is the responsibility. I am very grateful for it, don't get me wrong, I am very thankful, this is something I cherish. I know it's been given to me. It's a gift, but it's a burden that I carry and I have to work very hard to thrive. I don't want to survive; I want to thrive, but it's a journey. As an actor, I feel very, very relaxed when there are no expectations," he added.

Commenting on his early performances, Hrithik said in the same interview that his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan helped him understand that the times have changed.