Item songs have come a 'long way' since I started: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is best known for her special dance numbers ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’, ‘Pandey Ji Seeti’, ‘Hello Hello’ and ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’. In a recent interview, she talked about her special dance numbers, popularly referred to as item songs and how it has evolved over the years.

In an interview with ‘THR India’, Malaika said that the special dance numbers have come a ‘long way’ since she started. “Earlier, they were mostly about glamour and spectacle, often detached from a woman’s individuality. Today, filmmakers are more conscious - they integrate these numbers into stories with stronger character context. It’s less about being provocative and more about performance and presence. I see it as an evolution where women can own their space.”

Having said that, the 51-year-old admitted that ‘item songs’ are often linked to the male gaze. “Yes, item songs have often been linked to the male gaze, but I’ve always looked at them differently,” she said, adding, “For me, dance is about confidence and expression. When I perform, I focus on enjoying the moment and bringing my own energy to it. As long as I feel comfortable and in control, that’s what matters most. It’s about celebrating the art and having fun with it rather than overthinking the labels.”

Speaking about continuing to feature in special dance numbers, Malaika said, “After all these years, returning to dance numbers feels like embracing a part of my identity, but now I do it with much more confidence and experience.”

“Personally, it’s about celebrating my journey and showing that you can stay relevant and passionate at any stage. Professionally, it’s a chance to evolve and reinvent myself, proving that age doesn’t define your capacity to perform or inspire,” she added.