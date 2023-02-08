It’d be great if Aditya Chopra brought Jim back, says John Abraham

Just like Shah Rukh Khan has once again won the hearts of his fans with his role in ‘Pathaan’, John Abraham is also enjoying the attention coming his way for playing the antagonist Jim in the film. He hopes that producer Aditya Chopra brings Jim back and tells the world his backstory.

As a patriot-turned mercenary Jim, Abraham had the best action sequences in the film as he gave Shah Rukh’s ‘Pathaan’ a tough fight. He plays the leader of notorious ‘Outfit X’, a band of deadly gun-toting mercenaries on hire.

Speaking on the response to his role in ‘Pathaan’, John said, “It’s incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in ‘Pathaan’! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I’m grateful that ‘Pathaan’ is such a historic blockbuster. I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them.”

“I’m astounded by the number of messages I’m getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’, it’s hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too! I’m fortunate that my work in ‘Pathaan’ has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard ‘Pathaan’,” he added.

“Jim is a refreshingly suave villain, with very well etched out characterisation that dives into why he became what he became! Imagine the pain he endured, imagine the hurt that broke him and turned him into the man he became. To me, Jim was a very powerful character and yes, it would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring him back and tell the world how good a super-spy he was and how he became a ruthless mercenary later!”