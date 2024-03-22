It wasn’t my childhood dream to come into films: Vedang Raina

Bollywood actor Vedang Raina, who made his debut with Netflix’s streaming film ‘The Archies’ last year, recently shared insights into his unexpected journey into the world of Bollywood.

The actor, who initially ventured into modelling during his college days, never imagined a career in the performing arts of acting or the film industry.

However, the lad is glad that he landed on a film set.

Talking about his experience, Vedang shared, “It was all too new for me. It wasn’t my childhood dream to come into film. It was during college that I came into modelling. I used to sing and play the guitar. Eventually, I landed on auditioning. I had no expectations because I never expected to be in this position, so whatever is happening is a bonus.”

He also spoke about working with the children of the Bollywood fraternity, saying, “For me, it was already a big deal that I had reached a film set. For all of us, we were debutants. I never felt I was working with people who were carrying such an immense legacy.”