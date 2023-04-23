It was ‘refreshing’ to play Ankit: Sunny Kaushal on playing a negative role

New Delhi: With his latest release ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, Sunny Kaushal said he wanted to test if audiences would accept him as a ‘negative character’.

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, directed by Ajay Singh, revolves around Neha, an air hostess (Yami Gautam) and her businessman beau Ankit (Kaushal) who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

Kaushal, who has played boy-next-door characters in films such as ‘Shiddat’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Mili’, said it was ‘refreshing’ to play Ankit, a despicable man who can go to great lengths to satisfy his greed, in the ‘Netflix’ film.

“I just wanted to test the waters. I didn’t know if I would be able to do something like this. I’m very enamoured by negative characters anyway. I love watching them. Some of my favourite characters in movies and books I read have been negative. They are much juicier and the fact that you can suspend your moral values for that character is a very refreshing thing to do,” the Mumbai-born actor told the top news agency.

He added, “Ankit is somebody who comes across as a sweet guy and then moves into a tragic zone only to later realise that he is a despicable man. He’s not a good guy. He could do anything for greed and that’s what motivates him.”

But it was not easy to play a negative role for Kaushal, who said he concocted back stories for his character to understand his aspirations and motivations.

“Initially, it was a bit difficult to understand why somebody would do that. But I had to stop judging the character at some point before starting to shoot the film and not look at him from an upright human perspective,” he added.

Produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of ‘Maddock Films’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ ends with a cliffhanger teasing the viewers that Ankit will be back with a vengeance. The makers are yet to officially greenlight the sequel of the movie.

The 33-year-old actor said he has his own theories for the potential second part.

“Maybe ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ can be their origin story where you have seen what they are capable of. I would love to see Ankit and Neha at their full potential in whatever they do - whether they are against each other or they come together for something. There are 10,000 ways the story can go,” he added.

Kaushal will next be seen in ‘Letters To Mrs Khanna’ and ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’.