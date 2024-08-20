‘It was my dream to work with Vijay Varma’

Dia Mirza, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming series ‘IC814’, heaped praise on her co-actor Vijay Varma.

The trailer of the series was unveiled on Monday and it follows the story of the hijack of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 by the Pakistani militants of the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

At the Malhar Film Festival, Dia spoke about Vijay’s immersive approach to his role. She expressed her admiration for his complete dedication to the character, revealing that she never caught a glimpse of him outside of his character during the entire shoot.

Talking about the same, she said, “This guy has stayed in one space for his entire shoot. It was my dream to work with Vijay. On paper, we are part of the same story, but I never saw him at work. I have to find a way to make sure I get to work with him because I’m such a huge fan.”

‘IC814’ is directed by Anubhav Sinha. It is based on the hijack of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 shortly after it entered Indian airspace. The hijackers ordered the aircraft to be flown to a series of locations including Amritsar, Lahore and across the Persian Gulf and Dubai.

They finally forced the aircraft to land in Kandahar, Afghanistan, which at the time was controlled by the Taliban. The hijackers released 27 of 176 passengers in Dubai but fatally stabbed one and wounded several others.