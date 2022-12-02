'It was exhausting to play Freddy'

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan said venturing into the physical and mental space of the titular character in his latest release 'Freddy' was a 'tiring and taxing' process. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, it's billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions.

In a departure from his signature Bollywood entertainers, Aaryan opted for the method acting technique to understand the world of Dr Freddy Ginwala.

" 'Freddy' has taught me a lot. For the first time, I adapted a method to understand the character. I was actually living life like Freddy. I learned a lot of methods on this film that were not my way of doing things," he said.

The movie centres on Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle. His life turns upside down after he falls in love with a married woman.

"It was very exhausting to play Freddy. I was behaving like Freddy in my real life as well. I became a loner and introvert. I had a 'Freddy playlist' with jazz music. We were also exploring Freddy while we were creating it. It was tiring, but the character needed this. I had internalised the character so much that I started thinking almost like him. It was a bit taxing," he added.