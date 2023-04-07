Mrunal Thakur shared how it was a challenge for her to play the role of a police officer on screen in Vardhan Ketkar’s film ‘Gumraah’, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur. The film starts with a murder and the entire story revolves around finding the truth and the real culprit in the case.

Mrunal is seen playing the role of an investigating officer, Shivani Mathur, who is on a mission to solve the murder mystery.

“It was a great experience playing the role of a cop for the first time. The moment you put on that uniform, you feel the responsibility and the power that come with it. Earlier, I have played the roles of a daughter, love interest or wife, but this is something very new to me,” she said while talking about the challenges of playing a cop in the film.

Mrunal started her career with TV and during her college days, got the lead role in ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. Later, she signed on to the most popular show, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and also appeared as a contestant on ‘Box Cricket League 1’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

She was also seen in a titular role in the international film ‘Love Sonia’.

In 2022, she became part of ‘Jersey’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and made her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi’s ‘Sita Ramam’.

She further shared her shooting experience for ‘Gumraah’ and how it was to work with Ronit Roy.

“I really enjoyed the filming process with Ronnie and Ronit sir. It was an altogether different adventure. There were times when Vardhan would come up to me and say that the scene was very cute, but it has to be the opposite. I had to prepare my own mindset to not behave like a cute girl and portray a strong and serious personality for the scenes,” added Mrunal.