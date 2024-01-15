It was a dream for me to be a hero: Tahir Raj Bhasin

For Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, his hit series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ made him realise his dream of playing the quintessential Hindi film hero on the screen.

“As someone who doesn’t have any connection in the industry, it was a dream for me to be a hero in a project and headline a film or a series on my shoulders. I’m truly grateful to director Siddharth Sen Gupta and the entire team of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ for seeing the fire in me and for trusting me to be a front-footed hero,” he said.

The actor further added, “ ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ enabled me to entertain people as the quintessential hero who could romance, who could step up and fight when needed and also be the person who triggered all major plot points!”

“For someone who has idolised the silver screen heroes, this was a moment that is still indescribable for me. I’m indebted to this project and the perception it created for me with its resounding success,” Bhasin shared.