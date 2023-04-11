It took some time to find footing in the industry: Yami Gautam

Even though Yami Gautam’s maiden movie, ‘Vicky Donor’ was commercially successful, the actor, who was a known model before that, took some time to find her footing in the industry. In a recent interview, the ‘Bala’ star opened up about how overwhelming the journey can be initially, especially if one doesn’t come from a film background.

“You realise as you gain experience and work in the industry that anyone, whether you had a successful first film or not, will take time to get a hold of this industry. There’s no other way, especially for someone with my kind of background. Especially when you come with a certain perspective - you don’t want to just work; you want to do good work. The whole idea is that you’ve got to survive and be patient. You’ve got to keep working on your perspective - what is it that you want to do? What’s the kind of legacy you want, the kind of work you want to do? It’s important to ask yourself relevant questions.”

Gautam, who was last seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ on ‘Netflix’, said that the difference between then and now is that earlier, it was more about finding work, but now it is just about finding the right work.