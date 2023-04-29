‘It is what I live for and love’

Hollywood star Richard Madden said that there is a ‘thing going on’ with him when it comes to choosing emotionally complex characters and while it may turn out to be mentally taxing, it’s the challenge he lives for as an actor.

The Scottish star, who attained global fame with his role as Robb Stark in the blockbuster series ‘Game of Thrones’, has explored themes like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and anxiety through his roles in ‘BBC’ series ‘Bodyguard’ and the movie ‘Ibiza’, respectively.

In his latest ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Citadel’ and another ‘Amazon Studios’ production ‘Killer Heat’, the actor deals with the concept of duality.

Does he have an inclination toward such characters?

“This is true I suppose,” Madden said.

“In ‘Citadel’, it is the first time that I’m playing two characters within the same piece. Two human beings in one body, essentially. And that’s what really drew me to this whole concept. The idea of what character traits exist in you because of genetics or because of how you’re born and what is learned based on your life experiences or childhood trauma that make you be the man you are today and inform your decisions,” the actor told the top news agency in an interview in Mumbai.

Post ‘Citadel’, Madden said that he will start shooting for ‘Amazon Studios’ film ‘Killer Heat’, opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley.

“It’s a really interesting kind of noir thriller mystery. Something very different from me. And actually, I’m playing twins in that so there is another level of duality. I think there is a thing going on with me.”

‘Citadel’ follows elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after the independent global spy agency Citadel’s fall.

The show sees Mason and Nadia building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. One night, Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency ‘Manticore’ from establishing a new world order.

Creating these two different personalities, Madden said, gave him an opportunity to ‘play around with painting these two pictures and seeing how they both emerge day by day’.

“Finding those nuances, similarities and parallels - as an actor, I got the opportunity to play opposite versions of the same person. It is taxing, but it’s what I live for and I love it. With these characters, I suppose the extremes balance each other out, so I get to play both versions. It’s more difficult when you’re playing one character who is in a very negative mind frame, that can get to you after weeks or months of playing that character,” he added.

‘Citadel’ is produced by ‘Amazon Studios’ and Joe and Anthony Russos’ AGBO banner, with David Weil attached as showrunner.

Working with the Russo Brothers was a ‘freeing’ experience, said Madden. The actor praised the filmmaker duo for their elaborate vision for the series, which will act as a flagship show that will blend with local shows already under production in Italy and India.

“The Russos are obviously known throughout the world. There’s something about their vision. This show is not only based in multiple countries within our storyline but also has these other shows. The one in India that’s currently filming and the one in Italy that’s already finished filming. Luckily, one of the two characters I play is, in many ways, the eye of the audience. He’s discovering this world as you, the viewer, are. I got to enjoy that journey of discovering this world,” the 36-year-old actor said.

The show also marks Madden’s first collaboration with Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and he said they brought out the best in each other.

“I feel very honoured and lucky to have had this time with her and hopefully have more time with her. We work very well together. We are very different actors and that can be a real gift because we bring out the best in each other. We have a great dynamic together,” he said.

Apart from being an action-spy thriller series, the actor said ‘Citadel’ also normalises the idea of diversity in Hollywood productions by incorporating creative minds from different parts of the world.

“I love that apart from bringing diversity into a particular show, we’re having these other shows that are pulling in all of the talents from these countries. Everyone has the opportunity to use their voice. The scale of this show allows for the nurturing of talent from all these different continents and countries. And that is really exciting to me.”

Madden said that he has always perceived his profession as a collaboration in every aspect and ‘Citadel’ fulfills that expectation.

“There is a writer who has interpreted a thought and has written a script; a director who interprets those words and has a vision and then there’s an actor who interprets that vision and these words and comes up with his own contribution to it. This show does that. It is kind of creating a whole network of talent that is all going to collaborate and bring out the best in each other,” he added.

Madden was on his maiden visit to India earlier this month to promote ‘Citadel’ along with Chopra Jonas.

Even though he didn’t get a chance to explore the country this time, Madden said he would love to come back soon.

“I’m thrilled to be here. I’m bummed out that I don’t get more time to be here. But it’s been great for me just to kind of have my feet on the ground for the first time and explore it and hopefully I get to come back and spend a little more time here because it’s been too quick.”

He is also hoping that in the future they get a chance to work with the team of the Indian instalment of ‘Citadel’ - Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director duo Raj and DK.

“I would like to come back as soon as possible. Maybe in season two or three, if we are lucky enough to have that. There’ll be a crossover. There’ll be missions in India and we’ll get to interact with the amazing talent that you have in the series here,” he said.

‘Citadel’, which recently had its world premiere in London, started streaming on ‘Prime Video’ on April 28.