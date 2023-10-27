It is important to take reactions in a good-natured way: Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is currently seen in his newly released film ‘12th Fail’, recently opened up about being affected by negative reviews received for his past two releases: ‘Gaslight’ alongside Sara Ali Khan and ‘Mumbaikar’ with Vijay Sethupathi.

The actor told a leading media house that there are moments when such negative response from audiences does bother him, but there are also times when people react in a certain way because those films deserve to receive that kind of a response.

With time, Vikrant Massey has learned that the success of a movie is not something that actors can control and that he can do only so much. He now focuses on the positive aspects and realised that mixed reactions implies that some people have liked a film and some didn’t.

He now understands that the way the audience responds to a project could vary widely, but ‘it is important to take those reactions in a good-natured way and not let it affect you too much’.

Meanwhile, ‘12th Fail’ is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam - UPSC. It was released worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.