It can be confusing to maintain individuality: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif spoke about her experience with the pressure of looking a certain way. In an interview with ‘Hello! India’, Katrina, 40, admitted she’s had to face unrealistic and relentless beauty standards since joining films with 2003’s ‘Boom’. She also opened up about how, at times, she is worried about her looks before stepping out for an event and what actor-husband Vicky Kaushal tells her then.

“I have often experienced the pressures of a certain standard of beauty and the pressures to conform to that standard. I have found that it is often stifling and intimidating. There’ll be a moment where I will be, you know, fussing before I leave the house for an event or something. I’ll end up finding something that I see that is not to my liking and I’m trying to fix it, whether it’s a costume or hair or something. And then my husband will wryly remind me, ‘Aren’t you the person who says, ‘It’s Kay to be you’ (her makeup brand Kay Beauty’s tagline)’?”

Katrina, who was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’, added, “It can be really confusing to retain and to maintain your sense of individuality and know who you are, not who you are in comparison to what everyone else is doing or saying around you. I think what’s really important for all of us and this is something that I try to follow, is self-belief, clarity of thought, determination and taking the time to understand our own thoughts, desires and goals. This is something that I’m still trying to navigate.”

In 2019, the actor turned entrepreneur when she decided to turn her passion for makeup into a business venture. Her label ‘Kay Beauty’ has products for all age groups and skin tones.