Ishwak Singh opens up about the success of ‘Berlin’

For Ishwak Singh, 2024 has been nothing short of transformative. His movie ‘Berlin’ has been widely acclaimed for its in-depth and masterful storytelling, making it a standout success both domestically and globally.

Reflecting on how ‘Berlin’ happened, he said, “‘Berlin’ is a very special film. It’s been written and made with a lot of sensitivity, awareness and skill. Atul Sabharwal is a masterful writer and director and to collaborate with him was hugely satisfying. He dared to write a very difficult film and a challenging character and I’m glad that we could pull it off. I pulled all the stops to get the performance right.”

Further, to prepare for his role, Ishwak left no stone unturned. He shared, “From learning sign language to interacting with people from the community and believing in the roadmap that Atul laid out.”

Last but not least, speaking about the success of the movie, the actor said, “I’m still pinching myself to believe that it’s struck a chord the way it did globally. It’s not every day that Hollywood and Bollywood stalwarts reach out to appreciate your work.”

With ‘Berlin’, 2024 has undoubtedly been a game-changer for the actor, setting a high benchmark for the future.