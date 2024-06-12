'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is just love, no pressure: Jibraan Khan

Jibraan Khan, the actor who captured hearts as the endearing son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Karan Johar’s hit directed film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, looks back at the ‘privilege’ bestowed upon him at a tender age.

Portraying the child of two Bollywood legends is indeed a rare opportunity, one that Jibraan cherishes with humility and gratitude.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to play Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s child in a movie at such a young age and I feel that the amount of love, which has transcended over the years, is unconditional. Even today, people give me the same love and I just hope it continues with ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ and God willing, whatever happens next in life,” he said.

Jibraan added, “So, there is no pressure. Just too much love and nothing else. Just too much love.”

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ features an exceptional ensemble cast including Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, Kusha Kapila and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

With a talented team behind the camera and a captivating storyline penned by Vinay Chhawal, Vaishali Kamalakar Naik and Ketan Pedgaonkar, the film promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under ‘Tips Films’, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ is set to release on June 21, 2024.