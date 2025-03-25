Ishaan Khatter talks about working with veteran diva Zeenat Aman

Ishaan Khatter is all set to work with veteran diva Zeenat Aman in the upcoming series ‘The Royals’. The actor revealed that they had the ‘loveliest time together’ and that she quickly became one of his ‘favourite people in the world’.

Talking about working with an icon like her, Ishaan told a top news agency: “So, as if she wasn’t already, but from a distance she quickly became one of my favourite people in the world. I think I’m very happy to report that we had the loveliest time together. But beyond that, she is a screen icon.”

Ishaan, who was walking as a muse for designer Pawan Sachdeva at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Guwahati, revealed that people would get to see a lot of Zeenat Aman in ‘The Royals’.

“She’s someone that people so desire to see because she brings a grace that only she can and I’m happy to say that you’ll get a lot of Zeena Taman with a lot of fun in ‘The Royals’,” he added.

In the series, Ishaan Khatter is all set to star alongside Bhumi Pednekar. ‘Netflix’ recently unveiled the teaser for ‘The Royals’, which is slated to be a part of their 2025 release lineup.

Going by the teaser of the series, Ishaan portrays Aviraaj Singh, the charismatic heir to the royal throne of Morpur. He crosses paths with Bhumi’s character, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a driven and no-nonsense CEO. ‘The Royals’ marks the first collaboration between Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Ishaan was recently featured in a music video titled ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ with Tara Sutaria. The heartfelt song features vocals by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal. Produced by Anshul Garg under ‘Play DMF’, the track was filmed against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir’s picturesque landscapes.