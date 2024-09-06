Ishaan Khatter shares his experience of working with Nicole Kidman

Ishaan Khatter recently made his Hollywood debut with the ‘Netflix’ series ‘The Perfect Couple’. During the premiere of the show, the actor talked about his experience of working on the show and the importance of having a fun environment on set.

Talking to ‘HeyUGuys’, he said, “I think it helps a lot to have a feeling of camaraderie. So, there is space to play. Most importantly, to be able to trust each other because, on a scale of production such as this, you want to be able to hone it all in and be able to feel like it’s another day of work and focus on the substance of the scene. Focus on trying to find truth in that given moment.”

Sharing the importance of bonding with the cast, the actor said, “When you have the warmth and camaraderie with your colleagues, it only makes that much easier to be able to achieve it.”

Talking about the various characters on the show, Ishaan said, “All of us were assigned very individual characters and each of them had a unique voice. In my case, if I may say so, for Eve as well, it was important to keep it grounded and to walk a thin line.”

Ishaan also shed some light on ‘The Perfect Couple’ and said, “There is a whole lot of drama in the show, despite the humour and entertainment. I think that’s what makes it totally unpredictable. There was a whole lot of enjoyment every day of work, like, you never knew what to expect and all of it was in Susanna’s head. So, what you see is her overlaying vision.”

Talking about how it was for him to do the show, he said, “Just be able to work in an environment so radically different from what I have been exposed to before but at the same time, being able to find comfort in the fact that across the world, what we do is the same thing.”