Ishaan Khatter pens a note after 'Homebound' gets snubbed from Oscars

New Delhi: ‘The film will always be a piece of my heart’, wrote Ishaan Khatter on his latest starrer ‘Homebound’ after it was shortlisted for the Oscars but failed to secure a nomination for THE ‘Best International Feature Film’ at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film, which was an official Oscar entry from India, is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and had its premiere in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.

Inspired by an article headlined ‘Taking Amrit Home’ by journalist Basharat Peer in ‘The New York Times’, the film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It chronicles the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit, who aspire to join the police force in search of dignity and social acceptance long denied to them because of their surnames. Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached to the project as an executive producer.

Khatter shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of the film on his ‘Instagram’ handle and penned a lengthy note along with them. “‘Homebound’ is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us on a journey inward after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person and a young actor,” he wrote.

The actor said he will always look back at the film’s journey with love and gratitude. “Today, as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude. And as a sort of moral compass. @neeraj.ghaywan I love you, brother. There are very few people I can say this about, but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick. Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound, no feeling is final,” he added.