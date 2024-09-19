Ishaan Khatter opens up on what he struggles with the most in the industry

Ishaan Khatter might only be a couple of films old but has already made a mark in the industry, due to his rich lineup of projects, both on the big screen, OTT and even Hollywood. The actor, who made his Hindi debut opposite Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Dhadak’ (2018), went on to do projects like ‘Pippa’, ‘A Suitable Boy’ and others. However, even after being in the industry for close to eight years, he still struggles with one major drawback - looking too young.

Recently, while talking to a leading media house, Ishaan said, “The most consistent feedback I’ve received is that I look very young.” He carried on, “When I started, I was 21. For the longest time, the most consistent feedback that I’d get is that I look very young. For better or for worse, we don’t write a lot of complex and layered roles for young faces and young actors here. So, I was very fortunate that I got to start with the likes of Maji Majidi and Mira Nair di two to three years down the line.”

Talking about his career path, Ishaan admitted to not planning too much. He said, “I have never been overly strategised. I’ve also largely been lucky and had such opportunities. I have only been six years into my career and I have had wonderful opportunities. I have always strived for my work to be diverse. I was never attached to making a name in any one particular industry. Even now when I am asked, ‘If I want to work more in the West or here?’ My honest answer is wherever the good work is. I am going to try to make the most of the opportunities that I receive and do justice to them. At the moment, I am enjoying this because I think it is a blessing that I got a start that one would idealise and hope to have.”

On the personal front, Ishaan is rumoured to be dating model Chandni Bainz, with whom he was first spotted in September last year. He recently confirmed that he is in a relationship. However, he chose to keep the details private.