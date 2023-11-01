Ishaan Khatter 'fights and kills like a soldier' in 'Pippa' trailer

Following the teaser’s thrilling preview, the makers of ‘Pippa’, starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur, have unveiled the film’s official trailer. The powerful trailer offers a glimpse into the Battle of Garibpur, a pivotal conflict during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 that played a significant role in Bangladesh’s fight for independence with the help of the Indian Army.

The trailer focuses on the life of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron and introduces the audience to the war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as ‘Pippa’, akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. The trailer takes viewers back in time, when India fought the Battle of Garibpur on the eastern front. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission. Along with his siblings, he was on the frontlines of the war and was instrumental in India’s quest for victory. With the battle war cry ‘We fight like soldiers, kill like soldiers and die like soldiers’ acting as a clarion call, Indian forces gave it their all, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage in a war for the liberation of another country and redefine what it means to be a hero.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s ‘Roy Kapur Films’ and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Ronnie Screwvala said, “ ‘Pippa’ is more than a wartime movie for me. It’s a salute to the brave Indian hearts, whose courage, fearlessness and patriotism are the reason why India continues to remain a strong nation today.”