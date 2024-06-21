Isha Koppikar recalls casting couch experience at 18

Isha Koppikar, who made her Hindi film debut with ‘Fiza’ after starring in multiple South films, recently spoke about being typecast in the Hindi film industry after featuring in item songs like ‘Ishq samundar’ from ‘Kaante’ and ‘Khallas’ from ‘Company’. She also got emotional while discussing her casting couch experience during her early days in the industry.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Isha was asked if she ever tried to request meaty roles from producers after being typecast following her item numbers. She responded, “It was never about what you can do. Heroes and actors used to decide. You have heard about #MeToo and if you had values, it was very difficult. Many actresses left the industry during my time. Either the girls gave in or they gave up. There are very few who are still in the industry and haven’t given up and I am one of them.”

Recalling a horrific casting couch experience at the age of 18, she said, “I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be ‘friendly’ with actors.”