Is Ray Romano going through health complications?

Los Angeles: "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Ray Romano revealed he recently had a stent put in his heart because he "had 90 percent blockage" in his "main artery".

The 65-year-old actor-comic said his doctor told him years ago to take statin, a group of medicines that can help lower the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. But Romano ignored him, he added.

"I got kind of lucky that we found it. I had high cholesterol 20 years ago and my guy always told me, ‘Why don’t we start going on the statin’ and every time I said let me do it myself. I would go home and eat a little healthier, get it down a couple ticks. It was 280 and now it's 220. He’d go, ‘You gotta get it down even more.’ I’d go home and think I was hot shit,” Romano said during the ‘WTF With Marc Maron’ podcast.

The comedian, who directed and co-wrote "Somewhere in Queens", said while his cholesterol is down these days, he is now considered pre-diabetic because his sugar levels are up.

Romano also addressed ageing, saying time feels like it's going "so fast as opposed to when we were younger".

"But man, saying 50 was weird, but saying (he’s) 60 it sounds foreign, it sounds fake in my head," he added.