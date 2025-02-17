Is 'Chhaava' waking up Bollywood from its slumber at the box office?

Vicky Kaushal’s period drama ‘Chhaava’, directed by Laxman Utekar, seems to be waking Bollywood from its slumber at the box office. The best-performing film of 2025 so far, the film closed its opening weekend on an impressive note. As per reports in ‘Sacnilk’, ‘Chhaava’ crossed the 100 crore mark domestically. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 49.03 crores, taking the film’s total collection in India to Rs 121.43 crores.

According to ‘Sacnilk’, on Saturday, ‘Chhaava’ collected Rs 53 crores worldwide, making the film’s global collection hit the 100 crore mark. In India, the film’s gross collection is Rs 81.6 crores, while it has minted another Rs 18.4 crores overseas. As per the official figures announced by the makers, ‘Chhaava’ earned Rs 72.40 crores in two days in India.

As ‘Chhaava’ enters the 100 crore club, it becomes Kaushal’s sixth film and Rashmika Mandanna’s eighth film to hit the 100 crore mark. So far, ‘Chhaava’ is his third highest grosser, as the film has already surpassed Sam Bahadur’s collection and is expected to overtake ‘Raazi’ in the coming days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to ‘Twitter’ lauding the film and shared that ‘Chhaava’ indeed had an extraordinary opening weekend.

Chhaava’s overall occupancy on Sunday was 62.48 percent with a total of 6670 shows running all over India. Pune has taken the lead in terms of occupancy with 94.50 percent having 736 shows. Mumbai had the second-highest occupancy for ‘Chhaava’ with 87.25 percent having 1441 shows. The occupancy in Hyderabad was 72.50 percent with 345 shows, while in Chennai it was 72 percent with 94 shows. Total occupancy on Sunday in Delhi-NCR was 44 percent with 1356 shows.