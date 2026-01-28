Is Arijit Singh’s playback retirement a search for creative freedom?

It’s difficult to find a music aficionado in India who doesn’t have Arijit Singh on their playlist or on loop. For many, there’s an Arijit song for every mood: ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Kesariya’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ or ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’. From Virat Kohli to collegegoers, Arijit’s fan base cuts across generations and professions.

A constant presence in both Bollywood and Bengali cinema, his announcement to step away from playback singing came as a shock to the music world. Fans are heartbroken and still grappling with disbelief. Yet, amid the heartbreak, there is a silver lining. Arijit is retiring from playback singing, but he has also revealed that he will be exploring new sounds and listening to voices that inspire him. Reassuring fans, the singer said he believes in ‘quality music’ and he would create music independently as a ‘small artist in the future’. He also made it clear that while he will complete all pending playback assignments, he won’t take on new ones. “Just to clarify, I won’t cease making music,” wrote the 38-year-old singer.

As fans lament the pause on his playback journey, several peers from the music fraternity have welcomed the decision as a creative rebirth. Shreya Ghoshal, who recently collaborated with Arijit on ‘Maatribhumi’, the song from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Battle of Galwan’, called it the beginning of a new chapter. “It’s the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era,” Shreya wrote. She added that an artist of Arijit’s calibre cannot be boxed into traditional formats or formulas and encouraged him to ‘soar higher’.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada described Arijit as a ‘spiritually evolved human being’. “I always felt he was someone who worked and operated from a higher calling; whatever he has planned for himself as a musician would be nothing short of divine,” she said.

Armaan Malik thanked Arijit for giving his everything to the craft, while B Praak wrote that he is a ‘fan for life’ of the singer. In a long post, singer Sona Mohapatra reflected on Arijit’s decision to step aside and make space. “For himself first, to explore, to create, to sing his own songs on his own terms,” she wrote.

Arijit’s decision to step away from playback singing has also reopened conversations around the less-discussed politics of the Bollywood music industry. In a podcast, the singer has openly spoken about exploitative practices within the system. In a podcast, the Padma Shri award-winning singer pointed out how passionate artists often put in everything they have, only to be shortchanged when it comes to payment. “That’s when you kill an artist,” the ‘Satranga’ and ‘Humdard’ singer said.

In the same podcast in 2023, Arijit also criticised music labels and said, “Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all… Everything is negotiated at the end of the day.”

His retirement announcement also brought back memories of the much-talked-about ‘clash’ with Salman at an award show. Following the incident, Arijit publicly apologised to the superstar on social media ahead of the release of ‘Sultan’. Although he had recorded ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ for the film, his version was eventually replaced in the final cut. “I never insulted you… I tried so many times to apologise. Please don’t remove the song I sang for ‘Sultan’,” Arijit wrote at the time. Though the post was later deleted, it laid bare how vulnerable even top singers can be within Bollywood’s power game.

On Tuesday, while explaining one of his reasons for quitting playback singing, Arijit mentioned that he gets bored quite quickly and therefore keeps changing arrangements of the same songs and performing them differently on stage. Interestingly, ‘Queen of Pop’ Alisha Chinai had echoed similar sentiments. In an interview, she spoke about getting bored with Bollywood music. When asked why she quit the industry, she revealed issues related to unfair contract practices and copyright disputes.

Amid the heartbreak surrounding his decision, Arijit has also spoken about his next creative direction. He said he wants to return to Indian classical music. “I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he said.

Reportedly, Arijit is also set to make his debut as a director in Hindi cinema, with the film possibly starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora. Earlier, in 2018, he had directed the Bengali film ‘Sa’. He also launched an indie label, ‘Oriyon Music’, under which he has produced several songs. His next phase may see him producing more independent music through the label. Arijit has already stepped into composition with Netflix’s ‘Pagglait’ and this new journey could further establish him as a composer.

Despite global acclaim, Arijit has remained extremely low-profile. He began his journey on the reality show ‘Fame Gurukul’ in 2005 and made his playback debut with ‘Phir Mohabbat’ in ‘Murder 2’ (2011). ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from ‘Aashiqui 2’ transformed his life and in the years that followed, he became the most dominant and most-heard voice in Hindi film music.

Post COVID-19, Arijit completed most of his music assignments from his humble home in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, his birthplace. Though he continued travelling to Mumbai, he ensured his sons received their education at a local school. Known for his quiet and down-to-earth nature, the singer is often seen riding his scooter around the small town. Even Ed Sheeran visited him in Murshidabad, where they recorded ‘Sapphire’ together. In an era obsessed with luxury and excess, one of India’s most versatile and highest-paid singers has chosen a life rooted firmly in simplicity.

Best of Arijit Singh

• Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2

• Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (title track) – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

• Gerua – Dilwale

• Shayad – Love Aaj Kal

• Kesariya – Brahmastra

• Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

• Raabta (title track) – Agent Vinod

• Muskurane – CityLights

• Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha

• Hamari Adhuri Kahani (title track) – Hamari Adhuri Kahani