'Irrfan was one such actor for whom it was fun writing a character'

Mumbai: The death of Irrfan three years ago has slowed his growth as a filmmaker, said Tigmanshu Dhulia, firm in his belief that no other actor can portray complicated characters and situations in the way his long-time friend and collaborator did.

Dhulia directed Khan in his first directorial venture, ‘Haasil’ (2003) and later in ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ (2012), considered by many to be among the best biopics made in India, as well as ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns’ (2013).

Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following his battle with a rare form of cancer.

“He was one such actor for whom it was fun writing a character. I would love writing complicated characters and situations because I knew he would be able to understand them and play them. I believe no actor has that understanding,” Dhulia told the top news agency.

The 55-year-old won his first National Award for ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ while Irrfan was recognised as the best actor for his role as the decorated steeplechase champion turned dacoit.

"It is not that in his last two years, we talked about working together, as Irrfan was also very busy. But even if I have to do something ambitious, I will not be able to do it ever because he is not with us here.”

Dhulia went on to do films such as ‘Yaara’, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma and Shruti Haasan and two OTT shows, ‘The Great Indian Murder’ and the upcoming ‘SonyLIV’ series ‘Garmi’.

“As an artist, he would push me to grow more. My growth has slowed down since he left us. That’s the biggest problem. He has left us, what can we do about it? But what do I do?”

Dhulia’s debut film, ‘Haasil’ will complete 20 years on May 16.