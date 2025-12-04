Instinct is something that comes from inside: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor opened up about how his instinct has been a driving force both in his personal and professional life. Speaking during a session of IFP 15, the actor was asked how an artist like him protects his instinct. Reacting to this, Shahid revealed that instinct is something that comes from inside and cannot be put into words.

He added that there are times when the commercial aspect of things or the monetary aspect or the practical or the realistic or the sensible aspect of things starts to dictate the narrative and that is when a rebellion comes from inside saying ‘no’.

Shahid revealed that he has always been a person who believes in carving his own path. “I feel that I’ve always been the kind of person who would, if everybody’s going right, will say, ‘Let’s just go left. And many times, it’s not good’. Sometimes it’s like, ‘I should have gone right’. But that’s where the adventure is; that’s where the challenge is. That’s where originality is; that’s where risk is.”

The ‘Kaminey’ actor added that even in his career, whenever he has attempted to play it safe, he hasn’t received the desired results. “And you know, like high risk, high return. And my career has been full of that. Whenever I’ve played it safe, it’s somehow not given me the result. When I have been experimental, it might not necessarily just be about numbers,” he explained.

Shahid further said that while box office numbers are temporary, the impact one leaves as an artist is what makes him truly memorable. “You know, because numbers will come and go, but what you build is a reputation… What you build is, I think, respect; What you build is a deep-seated appreciation. I think those are things that I know are, you know… We live in a very, very different time today and everything’s just boom, boom, in, out, in and out. But it’s those deeper impressions that you leave with the audience, because of which they probably support you when you make mistakes,” the ‘Vivaah’ actor added.