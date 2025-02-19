Inspired to tell my own stories: Shweta Tripathi

New Delhi: ‘Mirzapur’ star Shweta Tripathi, who announced her foray into production, said she is inspired to tell her ‘own stories’.

Tripathi broke out with her role as Shaalu Gupta in Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 film ‘Masaan’ and featured in critically acclaimed movies such as ‘Haraamkhor’, ‘Gone Kesh’ and ‘Cargo’. She became a household name courtesy of her performance as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the crime thriller show ‘Mirzapur’. She has also starred in shows like ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and ‘Kaalkoot’.

“As an actor, I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love, support and respect from the industry, critics and audiences. I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge conventions and offer fresh perspectives. Over the years, I’ve worked on projects that resonate deeply and break stereotypes and now, with all the support I’ve received, I feel inspired to tell my own stories,” she said.

Shweta said she is excited about starting a new chapter in her professional journey and looks forward to collaborating with talented storytellers to bring impactful narratives to life.

“I want to create a space for stories that spark meaningful conversations, challenge norms and inspire change. While acting will always be my passion, producing offers me the chance to contribute to the industry in a new and fulfilling way. I’m currently working on my first project and I look forward to sharing more details very soon,” Tripathi added.

The actress was most recently seen in the second season of her ‘Netflix’ series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’.