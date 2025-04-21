Insiders Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor have a much easier time getting work: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharruccha doesn’t seem particularly happy with the amount of movie opportunities she is receiving in comparison to other stars such as Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor whose families are a part of Bollywood. The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ star debuted around the same time as the actors as mentioned above, but she claimed that steering the industry waters has been much harder for her.

In a recent conversation with ‘YouTube’ podcast host Shubhankar Mishra, the actress expressed her disappointment with the way Bollywood treats outsiders or those who don’t have any previous relationship with the industry. “They definitely have an advantage because they know the industry and they know the people. If not them, then their parents know. Due to that, they are able to reach places that I can’t and they can knock on doors that I never knew existed. If I need to meet a producer or a director, who is going to give me their number? Who should I ask?”

Bharruccha, however, refused to blame Sonakshi and Shraddha for getting more opportunities and said, “I don’t want to call them ‘nepo kids’ because I don’t like that term because I think everyone has their struggles and pressures. Yes, they do have some inroads into the industry that I don’t, but it is fine.”

She proceeded to add a point she made about approaching people for work and how difficult it is to make connections and contacts, but she did mention some names that helped her in her journey. “I was reaching out to many people, trying to get work. One day, director Kabir Khan replied to me and he asked me to come and meet him and that made my month. There are other directors like Luv Ranjan, Hansal Mehta and Vishal Furia who want to work with me. I am very close to them and I feel like they are family.”

The actress is currently promoting her latest OTT film, ‘Chhorii 2’, which has been directed by Vishal Furia.