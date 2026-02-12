Industry cheers for ‘Subedaar’ Anil Kapoor

The teaser of ‘Subedaar’ starring Anil Kapoor in the titular role has finally dropped and it’s already making waves for its raw intensity and commanding presence. The action-drama introduces audiences to Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating a changing world where the values he once lived by are increasingly challenged. Rooted in honour, discipline and sacrifice, the film promises a gritty, emotionally charged narrative that blends high-octane action with a deeply moving father-daughter story. ‘Subedaar’ is set to premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ on March 5.

Among those applauding the teaser were Kapoor’s daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who expressed their pride and excitement as the first glimpse of the film went live. Veteran actor Anupam Kher also extended his support, writing, “Jai Ho #KapoorSaab!” as he applauded Anil Kapoor’s commanding presence in the teaser. Actor Sanjay Kapoor also extended his support, calling the teaser ‘Looks awesome @anilskapoor.’ The outpour of support from both family and industry peers has further amplified the anticipation around the film.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, ‘Subedaar’ also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.