Indian pop artist King makes history at Cannes

Singer King made history on the fourth day at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet. King’s appearance marks a significant moment for Indian music, showcasing its growing influence on the global stage.

Clad in a stunning silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna, the ‘Maan meri jaan’ singer exuded charisma and confidence as they sashayed down the red carpet. Following the whirlwind of the red carpet, King went for the evening’s main event: ‘Kind of Kindness’. The film, a thought-provoking exploration of defying fate and forging one’s own path, held particular intrigue given King’s own meteoric rise to stardom.

Ecstatic with this experience King said, “Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me. It was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point and a chance to show the world what Indian music can do. I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit give you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry.”