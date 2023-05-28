Indian cinema is wholesome experience: Abhishek Bachchan

Abu Dhabi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan believes Indian films are like a wholesome food experience filled with a "little bit of everything".

The 47-year-old Bollywood star, known for films such as "Yuva", "Guru", "Paa", "Sarkar" and "Dasvi", said he is happy that the world is warming up to Indian cinema and emotions.

"We have always been globally at the top. We make the best films in the world. I am biased, but I do enjoy Indian cinema the most. It is very wholesome. Our films are like our food, like our thali, there is little bit of everything. I love the work we are doing and I am so happy that the world is getting to experience Indian cinema and Indian emotions. It is wonderful," Abhishek told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks event here on Friday night.

Asked if he would like to explore opportunities in the West as the international audience has become more receptive towards Indian talent, Abhishek said the "lines have blurred between industries".

"We are all a part of a large creative community. The language hasn't been a barrier in that sense. It is about what work inspires you and whether you feel like doing it at that point of a time," he added.

The actor hosted the main IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday night along with Vicky Kaushal.

The IIFA Awards and Weekend was held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.