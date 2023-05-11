Indian cinema has transcended borders: Deepika Padukone

New Delhi: Hindi cinema star Deepika Padukone, the latest Indian personality to feature on the cover of TIME magazine, doesn’t feel anything about the ‘constant political backlash’ she has faced in her over 15-year career.

In her cover interview with the US-based outlet, the actor briefly addressed being in the eye of the storm over ‘Padmaavat’ for allegedly distorting historical facts, her solidarity with JNU students during the release of her maiden production ‘Chhapaak’ and more recently, dealing with allegations of hurting religious sentiments by wearing a ‘saffron’ bikini as a Pakistani spy in ‘Pathaan’ song ‘Besharam Rang’.

According to the TIME magazine story, a ‘long pause’ followed when Padukone was asked about the ‘constant political backlash’.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it,” the 37-year-old told the outlet.

She joins the long list of Indian names, including industry colleagues Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who graced the cover of TIME magazine.

In 2018, she was part of ‘TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people’, alongside former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder of cab aggregator ‘Ola’.

In the article titled ‘Deepika Padukone Is Bringing the World to Bollywood’ published on May 10, the actor said: “This is India’s moment.”

The Denmark-born cinema personality served on the exclusive jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival and she became the first Indian brand ambassador for international fashion labels such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier. She regularly makes waves during her appearances at fashion events like the Met Gala.

“Indian cinema has transcended borders and Indians are everywhere. So, fame goes wherever you go. I didn’t have a game plan for how to get here, but I didn’t see failure on my vision board,” said Padukone.