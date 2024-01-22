Indian Box Office 2023: Shah Rukh Khan contributed Rs 1622 crore

In 2023, the Indian film industry achieved a significant milestone, grossing Rs 12,226 crore at the box office, surpassing the Rs 12,000 crore mark for the first time.

The ‘Ormax’ box office report revealed that Hindi cinema had its most successful year, contributing Rs 5,380 crore and surpassing the Rs 5,000 crore mark. Hindi cinema’s box office share increased to 44 percent, reaching pre-pandemic levels from 33 percent in 2022.

Conversely, Tamil and Telugu languages maintained their shares, while Hollywood and Kannada cinema experienced declines, dropping from 12 percent to nine percent and eight percent to three percent, respectively.

In 2023, over 1,000 films hit the screens, yet the top 10 films alone made up 40 percent of the total box office earnings for the year. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ emerged as the highest-grossing film, raking in Rs 734 crore in box office revenue, highlighted the report.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan had three releases last year: ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Dunki’ and the combined gross collections stand at a staggering Rs 1,622 crore. The top four films of 2023 were all original Hindi-language films: ‘Jawan’, Ranbir Kapoor’s controversial ‘Animal’, ‘Pathaan’ and Sunny Deol’s comeback, ‘Gadar 2’.

These films individually crossed the Rs 600 crore gross mark. Prabhas’s starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ and Vijay’s ‘Leo’ were the other three films to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office.