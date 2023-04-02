Indian and Hollywood celebs rock new-age desi looks at NMACC

Mumbai: The launch of the ‘India in Fashion’ exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was high on star power, with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz paying ode to the country’s textiles and craftsmanship.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, was inaugurated on March 31 and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on April 1.

From the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh along with his entrepreneur wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana and Aryan; Karan Johar, Kajol, Alia, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and veteran actor Rekha were some of the prominent personalities to attend the event.

The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Billed as the first exhibition of its kind in India, the show will also trace the birth and development of the contemporary Indian fashion community. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas led the international presence at the launch with ‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Holland and Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz and musician Anoushka Shanker.

Both Zendaya and Gigi chose sarees as their attire for the occasion.

The launch also saw performances by Varun, who was joined by Gigi on stage for a quick jig, Ranveer and Rashmika Mandanna.

While Ranveer and Varun invited Shah Rukh on stage to dance on ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ from his latest blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, Rashmika called upon Alia to shake a leg on the Oscar-winning track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the latter’s film ‘RRR’.