Indian actors don’t have range: Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti started his career in television and slowly but steadily, made a name for himself in the world of streaming with shows like ‘Asur’, ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’, ‘Kohrra’ and others. In a recent interaction, he spoke about how actors are often typecast in the industry. While many actors blame the audience and filmmakers for seeing in and offering them only one kind of role, Barun flipped the narrative and accused Indian actors of not having range - suggesting that this lack of versatility is what leads to them being typecast.

In a recent interaction with a popular entertainment agency, Barun said, “Over the last few years I have realised that Indian actors don’t have range. A lot of actors talk about being typecast but I think it is because that’s where the actor belongs. I am focusing on range and that’s why I picked up ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ because everybody was trying to write intelligent stuff.”

Barun was also majorly seen as the ‘chocolate boy’ during his television era. In an earlier interaction with a leading media house, the actor spoke about the difficulty of breaking a set image.

He said, “The problem with the image is that it isn’t who we are. It’s how people perceive who we are. My image was based on people’s understanding, but it wasn’t me. I can’t go to every household and tell how I really am. Very few people watch interviews but that helps them understand who I am in real life. Establishing images is a bad idea. It becomes difficult to break the audience’s perception and hence, a filmmaker’s perception about you. Nobody can see you in any other way. There are very few geniuses like Sudeep (Sharma; creator of ‘Kohrra’) who will see something small and think that I’ve got something in me that makes them want to hire me for a job.”