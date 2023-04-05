Hollywood star Richard Madden, who will be soon seen playing an elite spy in the upcoming streaming action-thriller ‘Amazon Prime Video’ series ‘Citadel’, said that he will be honoured to work in a Bollywood movie.

The actor is in Mumbai for the Asia-Pacific leg of promotions for the series, which also stars global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Speaking to the media at a press event in the city, Richard Madden said, “India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here.”

He also mentioned that he would like to play a comic role if he works in a Bollywood movie, as it’s something that he hasn’t tried his hands on.

Talking more about his visit to India, the Hollywood actor shared that, although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally. However, a possible interaction with an unwanted friend, a leopard that often lurks in the eco-sensitive zone, deterred him from doing so.