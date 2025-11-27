Indescribable loss, vacuum will be lifelong: Hema Malini in first post since Dharmendra's death

Mumbai: Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini paid an emotional tribute to late husband Dharmendra, saying he was ‘everything’ to her - a partner, guide and friend whose passing has left an irreplaceable void.

In her first post since Dharmendra’s death on Monday at the age of 89, Malini said the loss is ‘indescribable’ and the vacuum left behind will remain for the rest of her life.

“My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments,” Malini, 77, wrote on ‘X’.

The 77-year-old actress also shared many old photos capturing moments from their life together over the decades. She remembered Dharmendra as a loving husband and an adoring father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana.

“Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them,” said Malini.

Malini, who acted with Dharmendra in many blockbusters such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Seeta aur Geeta’ and ‘Pratigya’, said his talent and humility despite immense popularity and universal appeal set him apart as a ‘unique icon unparalleled among legends’.

“His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever,” she added.

The family held a prayer meet at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra on Thursday, which was expected to be attended by several members of the Hindi film industry.