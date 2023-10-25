Independent cinema should be given more priority: Amit Sadh

Best known for his performances in projects like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Gold’, ‘Breathe’ and others, Bollywood actor Amit Sadh recently expressed his gratitude towards independent cinema and filmmakers, calling it an important tool for creative freedom.

Amit had recently attended the Yellowstone International Film Festival.

During a panel discussion, he said, “I believe independent cinema should be given more priority in our country and elsewhere as it is a very important tool for creative freedom.”

“In recent times, we have seen amazing stories that were told by independent filmmakers through their outstanding craft of cinema,” he added.

Showcasing 140 films under categories including ‘Feature Shorts’, ‘LGBTQIA+’, ‘Women Empowerment’, ‘Comedy’, ‘Horror’, ‘Short’ and ‘Feature Documentaries’ from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Chile, Spain, Pakistan, Belgium, Turkey, Israel, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden and many more, the festival will conclude on October 27.

At the festival, Amit Sadh also received the award for ‘Outstanding Performance in a Recurring Role’ for ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. Apart from Sadh, the festival witnessed Bani J, Deepak Kalra, Siddharth Chauhan and others.

On the work front, he is currently seen in ‘Duranga 2’, which is the Indian adaptation of the popular K-drama ‘Flower of Evil’. He plays the character of Sammit Patel in the show. The second season of the show saw the return of Gulshan, Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Barkha Sen Gupta and Rajesh Khattar, reprising their respective roles.