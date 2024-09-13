Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha said that women today don’t feel pressured to cook after marriage as people these days know they juggle their professional commitments along with personal ones.

Sinha, who tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal in June, said that she cooks whenever she wants to. “In today’s time, there is no such pressure on women to cook because everyone knows women have their work lives and their home lives as well. It’s also a matter of interest. I’m truly blessed that I don’t have that pressure of cooking. Even if I want to go ahead and do it, it’ll be because I want to do it,” the ‘Heeramandi’ star told reporters here.

Sinha spoke at a digital travel company's promotional culinary event. Iqbal also accompanied her. At the event, Sinha cooked ‘sattu ka parantha’, whereas Iqbal prepared avocado sushi. She said that it was the first time she tried her hand at cooking and that her mother Poonam Sinha would be happy with her attempt.

“This is the first time I’ve actually attempted to cook something and it’s in front of so many people. I was under a lot of pressure, but I think I did quite well. I enjoyed myself. I would love to learn more about cooking in the future. The happiest person today would be my mom. She’s a fantastic cook. She thought her daughter would become a good chef, which never happened. She thought I might become a good chef when I got married. She’s still waiting for that to happen,” she said.

The 37-year-old said Indian food is her favourite cuisine. “I usually like to connect my memories with food. When I was growing up, I used to travel a lot. For every holiday, we used to take off and visit my grandmother who lived in Patna. She used to feed us the best Bihari food like ‘litti chokha’ and ‘sattu ke paranthe’. Just the stuff which is made from lots of grandmother’s love. That is what I remember and I really crave it a lot,” she said.