In the 70s, film industry was absolutely male-dominated, says Zeenat Aman

Yesteryear model-actor Zeenat Aman took to her ‘Instagram’ handle and dropped a beautiful picture of herself. She also penned a note, recalling how in the 1970s, the film and fashion industries were ‘absolutely male dominated’.

The actor made her ‘Instagram’ debut recently and she wrote in the bio: “Actor. Mother. Maverick.” Sharing the first photo, she wrote, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.”

In her second post, Zeenat Aman shared a portrait photo and gave a shout-out to the young photographer who clicked the snap. She wrote in the caption, “In the 70s, the film and fashion industries were absolutely male-dominated and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze, though, is different.”

“This series of pictures was shot by young photographer Tanya in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist and no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together,” she added.