Actress Rituparna Sengupta paid tribute to ‘Mahanayak’ Uttam Kumar at Nandan. The film festival, organised by Silpi Sansad, is currently screening a selection of his iconic films, including ‘Saare Chuator’, ‘Chowringhee’, ‘Rajkanya’ and ‘Antony Firingee’. The festival will run until August 7.