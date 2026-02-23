In ‘Ek Din’ BTS clip, Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh not to quit playback

From sitting on the floor for dinner and flying kites to urging Arijit Singh not to quit playback singing and riding pillion on the popular singer’s scooter, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan spent four memorable days in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

By now, we all know that a few days ago, Aamir was in Murshidabad’s Jiaganj, Arijit’s hometown, to record a song for his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film ‘Ek Din’. Music composer Ram Sampath accompanied him. On Monday, Aamir unveiled a behind-the-scenes video on social media, where he is seen spending quality time with Arijit’s family and recording the track.

At the very beginning, Aamir asked Arijit the question the nation wanted answered: “You are not taking on any projects? For some time, you want to take a break. Or you don’t want to sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum log ka kya hoga bhai? (Don’t do this. What will happen to us?)”. Ever since Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing, the country and his fans have been in shock. The video also features Arijit recording the soothing title track of ‘Ek Din’, Aamir and his team sitting on the floor and enjoying dinner as Arijit serves them the dishes, the ‘Dangal’ actor flying kites on the rooftop and Arijit taking the actor on a late-night scooty ride around his hometown. Arijit also introduced his wife and two sons and clicked selfies with Aamir.

“Though I did try my best to persuade him to reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind,” Aamir had said in an interview after visiting Murshidabad.

‘Ek Din’ reunites Aamir with filmmaker Mansoor Khan, the director of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, the 1988 film that made Aamir a household name in India. Apart from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, Mansoor directed Aamir in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ and also produced ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’, the debut film of Imran Khan, Aamir’s nephew.

Junaid made his acting debut with the OTT film ‘Maharaj’ and his big-screen debut with ‘Loveyapa’, which tanked at the box office. Now, Aamir, regarded as one of the finest creative minds in Indian cinema, is personally overseeing ‘Ek Din’. Produced under the banner of ‘Aamir Khan Productions’, the film stars Sai Pallavi opposite Junaid and is directed by Sunil Pandey. ‘Ek Din’ is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.