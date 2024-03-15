In 'Crew', I am the Bebo my fans love to see: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is eagerly waiting for the release of her new film ‘Crew’. In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of a sassy air-hostess along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Recently, she interacted with her fans via a special ‘Zoom’ video call and discussed her film in detail.

“It’s a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Jaane Jaan’, this is the film that all my fans will really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see is the Bebo they love,” she said.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti essay the roles of ‘bada**’ air hostesses. The makers recently unveiled a teaser. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs in the teaser.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle. The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser’s link, Kareena took to ‘Instagram’ and wrote, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai. ‘Crew’ teaser is out now.”

The film is made under ‘Balaji Telefilms’ and ‘Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network’ banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film’s release. ‘Crew’ is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy ‘Veere Di Wedding’.