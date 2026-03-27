In a world where power rules, Amazon MX Player’s 'Kaptaan' takes charge

‘Amazon MX Player’ unveiled the teaser of its upcoming series ‘Kaptaan’, a hard-hitting cop drama set in the heart of Jwalabad. Headlined by Saqib Saleem as SSP Samardeep, a celebrated supercop and encounter specialist with a past he can’t outrun, the series also boasts a stellar cast featuring Siddharth Nigam, Kavita Kaushik, Varun Badola, Anjumm Shharma, Aarif Zakaria, Poojaa Gor, Vikram Kochhar and Anushka Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja and directed by Jatin Wagle, Kaptaan’ dives into a world where power, crime and personal vendettas are deeply intertwined.

The teaser takes us into the intersecting worlds of SSP Samardeep and Kabir. Samardeep is an encounter specialist who follows his own code, one that leans more towards justice than the rulebook, while Kabir is a relentless force driven by revenge. As SSP Samardeep takes on his duty in wiping out crimes from Jwalabad and cracking down on a counterfeit alcohol network, he soon exposes a deeper surge of crime. He uncovers a far deeper and more dangerous nexus at play.

As the situation spirals, the kaptaan steps in to restore order, while rival forces led by Anjumm Shharma and Aarif Zakaria edge closer to a violent face-off. With the city on the brink and tensions at an all-time high, will he be able to bring it all under control?

Produced under the banner of ‘Baweja Studios’, ‘Kaptaan’ will stream soon for free exclusively on ‘Amazon MX Player’, available across mobile devices, connected TVs, Amazon’s shopping app, ‘Prime Video’, ‘Fire TV’, ‘Jio TV’ and ‘Airtel Xstream’.